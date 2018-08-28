Creamcakes and family are the secret to a long life says woman celebrating 100th birthday

Stella Bedingfield's family. R-L Granddaughter Emma, Gill, partner of son Stephen, Stella, Mark, partner of granddaughter Sarah. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Family, a creamcake and a weekly EDP are the secrets to a long life according to Stella Bedingfield who turned 100 on Sunday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stella Bedingfield's cake, with her telegram from the Queen next to it. Picture: Conor Matchett Stella Bedingfield's cake, with her telegram from the Queen next to it. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mrs Bedingfield, neé Bellward, is the oldest resident in Marham and celebrated her centenary at the Northwold Sports and Social Club alongside 120 friends and family.

An avid EDP reader who still gets the Saturday edition every week, Mrs Bedingfield said the secret to a long and happy life was enjoying your family.

She said: “I think I enjoyed the family. I love the children, I looked after them for years and they were all very kind.

“I do love creamcakes and sweet things as well.”

Decoration on Stella Bedingfield's cake, including a mini icing-based EDP. Picture: Conor Matchett Decoration on Stella Bedingfield's cake, including a mini icing-based EDP. Picture: Conor Matchett

A nanny for nearly 70 years for the Wales family, who live at and run Marham Hall Farm, Mrs Bedingfield was born in North Cove, near Beccles, and started working for the family at the age of 14.

She moved around Norfolk with the Wales’, first to Didlington Hall near Dereham and then to Marham, where she has lived since 1949.

Her son Steve, who she lives independently next to, said the family was incredibly proud she had reached such an impressive milestone.

He said: “I have been with the Wales family as well, mother has been connected with them and I am now farm manager for them, semi-retired. I lived there and grew up on the farm and went racing and she very much enjoyed the grandchildren when they were born.

“She is very witty and very keen and loves the family going round and she gets out when she can.”

Peter Wales, grandson of the Walter Wales who hired Stella as a nanny, said: “There has been a continuous link between the Bedingfields and the Wales’ and Stella was a huge part of that.

“When father came out of hospital, my granny gave father to Stella and said ‘here you are Stella, I’ve got one.’ Stella used to look after father and when he would come back from school he would go and stay with Stella.”

All of the money from the party is going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.