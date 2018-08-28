Search

Advanced search

Creamcakes and family are the secret to a long life says woman celebrating 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 20:51 09 December 2018

Stella Bedingfield's family. R-L Granddaughter Emma, Gill, partner of son Stephen, Stella, Mark, partner of granddaughter Sarah. Picture: Conor Matchett

Stella Bedingfield's family. R-L Granddaughter Emma, Gill, partner of son Stephen, Stella, Mark, partner of granddaughter Sarah. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Family, a creamcake and a weekly EDP are the secrets to a long life according to Stella Bedingfield who turned 100 on Sunday.

Stella Bedingfield's cake, with her telegram from the Queen next to it. Picture: Conor MatchettStella Bedingfield's cake, with her telegram from the Queen next to it. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mrs Bedingfield, neé Bellward, is the oldest resident in Marham and celebrated her centenary at the Northwold Sports and Social Club alongside 120 friends and family.

An avid EDP reader who still gets the Saturday edition every week, Mrs Bedingfield said the secret to a long and happy life was enjoying your family.

She said: “I think I enjoyed the family. I love the children, I looked after them for years and they were all very kind.

“I do love creamcakes and sweet things as well.”

Decoration on Stella Bedingfield's cake, including a mini icing-based EDP. Picture: Conor MatchettDecoration on Stella Bedingfield's cake, including a mini icing-based EDP. Picture: Conor Matchett

A nanny for nearly 70 years for the Wales family, who live at and run Marham Hall Farm, Mrs Bedingfield was born in North Cove, near Beccles, and started working for the family at the age of 14.

She moved around Norfolk with the Wales’, first to Didlington Hall near Dereham and then to Marham, where she has lived since 1949.

Her son Steve, who she lives independently next to, said the family was incredibly proud she had reached such an impressive milestone.

He said: “I have been with the Wales family as well, mother has been connected with them and I am now farm manager for them, semi-retired. I lived there and grew up on the farm and went racing and she very much enjoyed the grandchildren when they were born.

“She is very witty and very keen and loves the family going round and she gets out when she can.”

Peter Wales, grandson of the Walter Wales who hired Stella as a nanny, said: “There has been a continuous link between the Bedingfields and the Wales’ and Stella was a huge part of that.

“When father came out of hospital, my granny gave father to Stella and said ‘here you are Stella, I’ve got one.’ Stella used to look after father and when he would come back from school he would go and stay with Stella.”

All of the money from the party is going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Stolen Audi set alight and found burnt out more than 10 miles away

Picture: Ian Burt.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast