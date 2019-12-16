Search

Advanced search

RAF Marham jet makes first carrier take-off in UK

PUBLISHED: 16:04 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 16 December 2019

An F-35 Lightning takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time in UK waters Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD

An F-35 Lightning takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time in UK waters Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD

A supersonic jet fighter has taken off from the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the UK for the first time.

The aircraft leaves via the ship's 'ski ramp' Picture: AB Chris Sellars/MoD Crown Copyright/PA WireThe aircraft leaves via the ship's 'ski ramp' Picture: AB Chris Sellars/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The F-35 Lightning left the flight deck of the 65,000 tonne warship at Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon to fly back to its base at RAF Marham.

It had returned on board the ship last week following deployment to the eastern United States, where it was one of number of warplanes taking part in exercises.

The aircraft was kept on board the carrier because "repair and maintenance" work need to be carried out afterwards.

The F-35 is said to be the world's most advanced warplane. It has a top speed of 1.6 Mach - 1,200mph - and has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists