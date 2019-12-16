RAF Marham jet makes first carrier take-off in UK

An F-35 Lightning takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time in UK waters Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD

A supersonic jet fighter has taken off from the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the UK for the first time.

The aircraft leaves via the ship's 'ski ramp' Picture: AB Chris Sellars/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire The aircraft leaves via the ship's 'ski ramp' Picture: AB Chris Sellars/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The F-35 Lightning left the flight deck of the 65,000 tonne warship at Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon to fly back to its base at RAF Marham.

It had returned on board the ship last week following deployment to the eastern United States, where it was one of number of warplanes taking part in exercises.

The aircraft was kept on board the carrier because "repair and maintenance" work need to be carried out afterwards.

The F-35 is said to be the world's most advanced warplane. It has a top speed of 1.6 Mach - 1,200mph - and has a range of 900 nautical miles.