RAF Marham fighter pilot crashes £100m F-35 in Mediterranean Sea

A fighter pilot from RAF Marham has been forced to eject from his £100m F-35 jet after crashing it into the Mediterranean Sea.

It happened while the squadron from HMS Queen Elizabeth was out on routine manoeuvres at about 10am on Wednesday morning.

The pilot from the Norfolk base, pilots from which have been working from the aircraft carrier, has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun.

Ministry of Defence officials say they will not be commenting further at this time.