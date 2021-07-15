Norfolk's knitting queen recreates 'woolly wonders' of Sandringham Estate

Published: 1:59 PM July 15, 2021

Margaret Seaman has knitted together a woolly recreation of Sandringham Estate. - Credit: Sandringham Estate

Norfolk's queen of knitting will have her woolly recreation of Sandringham House proudly displayed in the Royal Estate from this week.

Dedicated knitter Margaret Seaman, from Caister, near Great Yarmouth, took two years to complete the 'woolly wonders' of Sandringham Estate after concentrating her efforts on finishing the project while shielding at her home during the pandemic.

The 92-year-old's impressive handiwork has been recognised by the Royal Estate and will go on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House from Saturday, July 17 to October 14.

The collection of works, which is inspired by the landscape, architecture and people at the Royal Estate, aims to raise money for projects at Norfolk’s three NHS hospitals.

The queen of knitting has previously created Great Yarmouth seafront, an enchanted forest and Knittingale Hospital for charity.

Working from sketches and photographs, Ms Seaman's handiwork features a knitted version of Sandringham House including its intricate architecture, chimneys, and windows, which measures 18ft by 6ft.

Other knitted locations from around the estate include versions of St Mary Magdalene Church, Alexandra’s Nest Summer House, and lakes and ornamental trees in the Gardens, which are all joined by miniature woollen visitors and members of the Royal Family.

Comments from Ms Seaman's JustGiving page said she was "absolutely thrilled" to have been invited to show her work at the real Sandringham House, adding: "I never thought something like this would happen."

Sandringham Estate said it had followed the knitter's progress "closely" and had been in regular contact with her throughout the two-year project.

It said the great-great grandmother's version of the Sandringham Estate going on display in the ballroom was a "knitting tribute to her completed handiwork and dedication."

She is aiming to raise £10,000 to support appeals at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, and the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Her knitting projects have so far raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Visitors to Sandringham House will be able to donate to her cause or to donate on her JustGiving page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/margaretknitsfornorfolk