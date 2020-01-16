Missing Essex woman last seen in Norwich

An Essex woman who has been missing for more than a month is believed to have been seen in Norwich.

A person matching the description of Margaret Bantick, 55, was seen in Armes Street between January 2 and January 9.

Ms Bantick, from Basildon, was reported missing on Friday, December 6, and family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as 5ft 2inches with red shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a light coloured jacket.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We have been making enquiries to locate her and we have since received reported sightings of her, one at Basildon train station and another at Costa Coffee in Pitsea.

"We received a report that a woman matching Margaret's description was seen in Armes St, Norwich between January 2 and January 9.

"Margaret frequents the Basildon area and likes to visit Costa coffee houses."

Any information with information is asked to call Basildon police station on 101.