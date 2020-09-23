Excitement as Netflix actor reveals he is filming on Norfolk coast

Netflix actor Nuno Lopes who is filming a new feature film in Great Yarmouth Picture: Academia Portuguesa de Cinema/Wikimedia Academia Portuguesa de Cinema/Wikimedia

Filming is set to resume on a thriller set in Great Yarmouth after the shoot was interrupted by the cornavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Working to strict Covid-safe guidelines a crew of around 50 will be shooting in and around the town for the next month after they were forced to pack up when lockdown was imposed.

The dual language production about migration from Portugal to the town, features Netflix actor Nuno Lopes, who played Boxer in the series White Lines.

The actor has shared multiple pictures of the streets around the seafront with his more than 460,000 Instagram followers.

After seeing a post saying he was in Yarmouth fans flooded his feed, declaring their intentions to immediately visit the town and offering to show him round, as well as speculating as to why he was here.

Marco Martins is directing Provisional Figures. Picture supplied by SeaChange Arts Marco Martins is directing Provisional Figures. Picture supplied by SeaChange Arts

One user said: “This is the news I needed for 2020. Great Yarmouth is close enough.

“I’m coming to get you.”

Another said: “We need to go now. He is literally down the road.”

Responding to one fan he said he was working on “a film about Great Yarmouth.”

Marco Martins - Provisional Figures: The Drill House, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Marco Martins - Provisional Figures: The Drill House, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Police called as locals are spooked by movie scouts

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of arts charity Seachange, said Lopes was one of a handful of established actors working on the film which also featured a community cast.

He said the film Provisional Figures had grown from a theatre production he had initiated more than two years ago.

He said: “It all started quite a few years ago when we were building up the Out There Festival.

Provisional Figures cast at the Norwich and Norfolk Festival in 2018. PHOTO: James Bass Provisional Figures cast at the Norwich and Norfolk Festival in 2018. PHOTO: James Bass

“Because we had so many Portguese people and speakers I wanted to explore some cultural participation and invited a producer to come and see the festival.

“He came and said the place was completely amazing.

“They started coming back and we started developing a project together.”

A theatre show was developed called Provisional Figures which was performed at the Drill House as part of the Norfolk and Norwich festival in 2018, winning a major national award in Portugal.

On the back of that success a feature film is being filmed in the town with international and award winning director Marco Martins on board.

Production manager Lennard Ortmann said the team was likely to be in town until November.

“We are a small shoot. We are not taking over the town,” he added.