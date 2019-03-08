Search

Marathon returns to Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 08:40 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 19 April 2019

Runners setting off on the Breckland Forest Marathon Picture: Sharon Nash

Runners setting off on the Breckland Forest Marathon Picture: Sharon Nash

Why pound the pavements of London when you can be running through leafy forest to the sound of birdsong..?

The third Breckland Forest Marathon is taking place on Sunday, April 28.

Setting off from the Thetford Nunnery HQ of the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) at 9am, the runners will make their way along the Little Ouse Path into Thetford Forest and then on to Brandon, before returning for a well-deserved medal and a cup of tea.

There will be 200 runners, with around half running a half marathon as far as St Helen's picnic site.

This means the finishers will begin to arrive back at the BTO from approximately 11am, and there will then be runners returning at intervals over the following three or four hours.

The event has been organised by Run Breckland, a community group that organises running events to fundraise for local charities and good causes, and the majority of the funds raised at the Marathon will be donated to the BTO to help them continue their valuable work, researching and providing information about birds and their habitats.

Sharon Nash of Run Breckland, said: “So many local runners couldn't get a place on the London Marathon that we decided to create our own. Now three years on we have applications from all over the country and it's grown into a great event for all the family to enjoy.” Spectators are welcome to come along to cheer the runners and enjoy the hospitality of the BTO.

Bonita Johnston of the BTO, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Marathon again this year. It's a lovely opportunity to get people together and celebrate what Breckland has to offer. Well done Run Breckland for putting this event on the map.”

While waiting for the runners to return you can take a self-guided walk down to the Nunnery Lakes or sign up for places on free Mindfulness Walks at 9.30-11.30am and 12.30-2.30pm. There will be activities for children too, including a bug hunt.

