Beer fans in for a treat as map for Norwich’s City of Ale trails 2019 revealed
PUBLISHED: 17:09 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 11 April 2019
ARCHANT NORFOLK
The map for this year’s Norwich City of Ale trails has been revealed, with more than 40 venues getting ready to welcome people to the annual celebration of pubs, breweries and beer.
This year will see seven trails, meandering and snaking for 10 miles through the city, taking visitors from pub to pub.
Dawn Leeder, City of Ale co-chair, said: ““We call it beer-geography, because the trails allow visitors to explore the city and view it through the lens of its pub culture and brewing heritage.
“It’s a new approach to beer and heritage tourism, connecting the pubs to each other and leading trail-goers through the city to explore its many historic sites and buildings.”
People can get their programme stamped at each pub they visit and claim a limited-edition enamel badge from the last pub on each trail. Each badge depicts a landmark Norwich building.
The trails are compiled by Martin Ward of Norwich & Norfolk CAMRA, who said it is a tricky process.
He explained: “We’re entirely dependent on the location of the pubs, so the trails have to be fitted between them in the best way so that there are equal numbers of pubs on each trail and all trails are of fairly similar lengths. It’s been an interesting challenge.”
Nine of the 43 pubs are new to City of Ale 2019 and the maps are used by visitors all year round - last year’s map had over 25,000 views - so there is a knock-on effect for city pubs at other times outside the festiva.
Phil Cutter, City of Ale co-chair and landlord of the Murderers said: “We get hundreds of visitors during City of Ale and last year about a third were from outside the region.
“We really benefit from the trails as publicans - not just during City of Ale, but all the year round. I get people visiting from all over the country, they’ve heard about Norwich’s reputation for beer and can find pubs to visit on the map which is online 24/7.”
Norwich City of Ale runs from May 23 until June 2. It kicks off with a launch party at The Waterfront in King Street on May 23, with ales from 27 local breweries, street food, live music and a boatload of beer arriving from France to mark the 60th anniversary of Norwich twinning with Rouen.
Tickets are at tinyurl.com/CoA-Launch-2019, while the ale trails are at https://cityofale.org.uk/ale-trails
What are this year’s City of Ale trails?
Waterloo Trail
Fat Cat Brewery Tap
Whalebone
Angel Gardens
Duke of Wellington
Stanley
Artichoke
Magdalen Trail
St Andrews Brew House
Louis Marchesi
Ribs of Beef
Kings Head
Plasterers
Leopard
Thorpe Trail
Fat Cat & Canary
Coach & Horses
Jubilee
Lollards Pit
Adam & Eve
Maids Head
Heigham Trail
Britannia Gardens
Fat Cat
Garden House
Black Horse
Earlham Arms
Reindeer
Unthank Trail
Sir Toby’s
Sir Garnet
Coach & Horses
Georgian Townhouse
Warwick Street Social
Beehive
Lakenham Trail
Redwell Taproom
Rose Inn
King’s Arms
Trafford Arms
Murderers
Walnut Tree Shades
Lanes Trail
Vine
Belgian Monk
Rumsey Wells
Mash Tun
Arboretum
Ten Bells
White Lion