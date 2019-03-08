Beer fans in for a treat as map for Norwich’s City of Ale trails 2019 revealed

The maps for the Norwich City of Ale Trail 2019 have been published. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY ARCHANT NORFOLK

The map for this year’s Norwich City of Ale trails has been revealed, with more than 40 venues getting ready to welcome people to the annual celebration of pubs, breweries and beer.

This year will see seven trails, meandering and snaking for 10 miles through the city, taking visitors from pub to pub.

Dawn Leeder, City of Ale co-chair, said: ““We call it beer-geography, because the trails allow visitors to explore the city and view it through the lens of its pub culture and brewing heritage.

“It’s a new approach to beer and heritage tourism, connecting the pubs to each other and leading trail-goers through the city to explore its many historic sites and buildings.”

People can get their programme stamped at each pub they visit and claim a limited-edition enamel badge from the last pub on each trail. Each badge depicts a landmark Norwich building.

The City of Ale Trails Map 2019. Pic: Norwich City of Ale. The City of Ale Trails Map 2019. Pic: Norwich City of Ale.

The trails are compiled by Martin Ward of Norwich & Norfolk CAMRA, who said it is a tricky process.

He explained: “We’re entirely dependent on the location of the pubs, so the trails have to be fitted between them in the best way so that there are equal numbers of pubs on each trail and all trails are of fairly similar lengths. It’s been an interesting challenge.”

Nine of the 43 pubs are new to City of Ale 2019 and the maps are used by visitors all year round - last year’s map had over 25,000 views - so there is a knock-on effect for city pubs at other times outside the festiva.

Phil Cutter, City of Ale co-chair and landlord of the Murderers said: “We get hundreds of visitors during City of Ale and last year about a third were from outside the region.

“We really benefit from the trails as publicans - not just during City of Ale, but all the year round. I get people visiting from all over the country, they’ve heard about Norwich’s reputation for beer and can find pubs to visit on the map which is online 24/7.”

Norwich City of Ale runs from May 23 until June 2. It kicks off with a launch party at The Waterfront in King Street on May 23, with ales from 27 local breweries, street food, live music and a boatload of beer arriving from France to mark the 60th anniversary of Norwich twinning with Rouen.

Tickets are at tinyurl.com/CoA-Launch-2019, while the ale trails are at https://cityofale.org.uk/ale-trails



What are this year’s City of Ale trails?

Waterloo Trail

Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Whalebone

Angel Gardens

Duke of Wellington

Stanley

Artichoke

Magdalen Trail

St Andrews Brew House

Louis Marchesi

Ribs of Beef

Kings Head

Plasterers

Leopard

Thorpe Trail

Fat Cat & Canary

Coach & Horses

Jubilee

Lollards Pit

Adam & Eve

Maids Head

Heigham Trail

Britannia Gardens

Fat Cat

Garden House

Black Horse

Earlham Arms

Reindeer

Unthank Trail

Sir Toby’s

Sir Garnet

Coach & Horses

Georgian Townhouse

Warwick Street Social

Beehive

Lakenham Trail

Redwell Taproom

Rose Inn

King’s Arms

Trafford Arms

Murderers

Walnut Tree Shades

Lanes Trail

Vine

Belgian Monk

Rumsey Wells

Mash Tun

Arboretum

Ten Bells

White Lion