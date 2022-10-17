Eco-warrior's shock after discovering children's den made from fly tip
- Credit: Thomas Seymour
A man passionate about the environment was in for a massive shock after discovering children had built a den out of a large fly tip he was sorting.
Thomas Seymour, 28, from Thetford, has cleaned up more than 300 bags of rubbish over the past three months from a patch of woodland between the Abbey Estate and the A11 which has seen a recent rise in illegal dumping.
And after beginning to sort through a large new arrival, Mr Seymour was frustrated to find what he thought was yet another new fly tip - before discovering it was a couple of 10-year-olds moving the unwanted goods around the woodland.
He said: "I hadn't got round to sorting the fly tip out yet because it was a particularly big one.
"It wasn't until I saw children taking items from the tip to add to the camp that I realised what had happened."
Household items such as a kitchen chair, an ironing board and a fan had been taken from the tip by the children and moved to a different part of the woods.
But while Mr Seymour said he "didn't mind" the children playing with the fly tip, he added it was just a "shame" they had moved it into the part of the forest which he had recently cleaned.
Most Read
- 1 Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch
- 2 Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?
- 3 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
- 4 First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023
- 5 Heartbroken parents to urge police to re-examine son’s death
- 6 Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings
- 7 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
- 8 'Inappropriate location': Nature charity slams McDonalds plans
- 9 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
- 10 The treasures found buried beneath Norfolk fields
He said: "They were just a little disappointed when I told them the whole fly tip would be gone within the next few weeks so we can keep the woods clean."
In August, Mr Seymour helped prevent a fire from spreading from his favourite wooded area after coming across the flames while litter picking.
Mr Seymour, who works for Wiser Recycling, spoke of his passion for a greener world.
He said: "I love wildlife - I can't stand by and watch people ruin it.
"I try and save the environment in my job and then I do it when I finish too."
Mr Seymour wishes it was more of a community effort and wants to encourage others to follow his lead.
He said: "I've tried to drum up interest but it's difficult to get people to help."