Search

Advanced search

Man's quest to find long-lost Norwich father after sixty years of separation

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 20 September 2019

Steve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve Wylie

Steve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve Wylie

submitted by Steve Wylie

Memories of family day trips to the seaside are part of the fabric of many of our childhoods.

Steve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve WylieSteve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve Wylie

But for one man who embarked on the search for long-lost relatives, thought to be living in Norwich, these distant memories are all he has of a father he last saw in 1963.

Steve Wylie was born in 1959 in Portsmouth, to parents Audrey Hole and Richard Wylie.

The couple, who married in Southampton in 1958, split up in the early 1960s - and Mr Wylie last saw his father in Norwich, in 1963, when he was just four years old.

But the 60-year-old said he knew the time had come to track down his father while clearing out his 95-year-old mother's house.

Steve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve WylieSteve Wylie is trying to trace his father Richard Wylie, who he last saw when he was living in Norwich in the 1960s. Picture: submitted by Steve Wylie

"It's been over 60 years since I saw him," Mr Wylie, who now lives in Towbridge, Wiltshire, said.

"It's been nagging and nagging at me - I wanted to pin it down.

"I found the address in Norwich and thought it's about time.

"I know remarkably little about my father and nothing of his life.

You may also want to watch:

"He married my mother and they honeymooned in Dunoon in Scotland where they visited Richard's brother in Edinburgh.

"I know Richard had a younger sister, Isobel Wylie, who by now must be in her 70s or 80s."

He added: "This August I had a few days in Edinburgh with my wife to celebrate my 60th birthday.

"I looked up the Wylie clan tartan and reflected that it really was time to try to reconnect with my lost paternal family.

"It has been a long time, I know, but I would like to try to find out what became of my father - and my children would like to know about their grandfather. I was told that he loved egg and chips."

And Mr Wylie, whose full name is Stephen John Wylie, said while he knew there was a possibility his father may have died, he was keen to track down any relatives who living in the Norwich area.

"If my father remarried I may have half-brothers or sisters with children of their own," he added.

"His father was Thomas Bell Wylie but I don't know his mother's name. I believe they also lived in Norwich in the 1960s."

Mr Wylie believes his father, who served in the Royal Navy on H.M Yacht Britannia, and was chief telegraphist from 1958-61, was born in December 1933, possibly in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

His last known address was 27 Varvel Avenue, in Sprowston.

- Anyone with information should write to Steve Wylie, care of Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE or email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘It was only a matter of time’ – Residents brand road where cyclist was killed a ‘racetrack’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was killed in an accident on the B1077 between Diss and Shelfanger. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists