News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:00 PM August 3, 2022
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Police were called to the beach near Lady Anne's Road, in Holkham, following reports that a body had been found - Credit: Ian Burt

The body of a man has been found on a beach in north Norfolk. 

Police were called to the beach near Lady Anne's Road, in Holkham, at 9.05am yesterday (August 2) following reports that a body had been discovered.

Emergency services attended the scene including the coastguard and an ambulance crew.

The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Enquiries are ongoing. 

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A teenager has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Stalham.

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after woman dies in alleged hit-and-run

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon