Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

The body of a man has been found on a beach in north Norfolk.

Police were called to the beach near Lady Anne's Road, in Holkham, at 9.05am yesterday (August 2) following reports that a body had been discovered.

Emergency services attended the scene including the coastguard and an ambulance crew.

The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Enquiries are ongoing.