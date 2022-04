A man's body has been found in water off Pedham Road in Hemblington - Credit: PA

A man's body has been recovered from water in a Norfolk village.

Police were called just before 2pm on Tuesday, April 12, to reports that there was a body in a pond off Pedham Road in Hemblington, near Blofield.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

It will be investigated by a coroner.