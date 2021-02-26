Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Published: 10:29 AM February 26, 2021

The family of James Gray have been informed after a body was found at Bawburgh Lake - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The family of a missing Norwich man have been informed after a body was found near a lake on the outskirts of Norwich.

Norfolk Police found the man inside a van near Bawburgh Lake at around 5.50pm on Thursday.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 55-year-old Norwich man James Gray have been informed.

Mr Gray, was last seen in the Gas Hill area just after 10.30pm on Monday, February 22.

A police spokesman said: "The death is being treated us unexplained; however, it is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."