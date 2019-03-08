Search

Man's body found at Lowestoft house

PUBLISHED: 17:31 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 16 June 2019

A man's body has been found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

A man's body has been found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Archant

An investigation is under way after a man's body was found at a residential property.

A man's body has been found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Police were called shortly after 2.35pm today (June 16) by the East of England Ambulance Service following reports that a man's body had been discovered inside a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

A police cordon is currently in place while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death gets under way.

Several police cars, a forensics team and a number of ambulance vehicles remain at the scene.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information that could assist should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 227 of today, June 16.

