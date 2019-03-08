Man's body found at Lowestoft house

A man's body has been found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant Archant

An investigation is under way after a man's body was found at a residential property.

Police were called shortly after 2.35pm today (June 16) by the East of England Ambulance Service following reports that a man's body had been discovered inside a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

A police cordon is currently in place while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death gets under way.

Several police cars, a forensics team and a number of ambulance vehicles remain at the scene.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information that could assist should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 227 of today, June 16.