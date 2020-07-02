Country estate reopens for pre-booked visits

A country estate in north Norfolk is welcoming pre-booked visits again, as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Mannington Estate, near Aylsham, has already reopened its gardens to the public.

And pre-booked visits to the estate can now be made throughout July on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, from 11am to 5pm.

Entry times will be staggered and all precautions will be taken to ensure visitor safety.

The tearoom will be offering a small selection of drinks and homemade cakes, and will be open from 12pm to 4pm along with plant sales and shop, however, payment must be by contactless card or with exact cash only.

The garden exhibition will also be open and the children’s playground, although there may be some limitations.

The car park is open for walkers and all social distancing rules apply.

To pre book, email admin@walpoleestate.co.uk or call 01263 584175, preferably between 10am and 12.30pm, Monday to Friday.

