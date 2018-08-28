Search

Takeaway which had a dead moth in its flour bounces back from zero hygiene rating after ‘considerable improvements’

PUBLISHED: 15:51 07 December 2018

Manhattan Pizza and Kebab has been awarded a four during it latest food hygiene rating. Photo: Google.

Archant

A takeaway which was slammed with a zero food hygiene rating has been praised after making “considerable improvements” and earning a four during its latest inspection

Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, received a zero rating in September after an inspector from Waveney District Council (WDC) found a dead moth in the flour and expired food in the fridge.

However the popular eatery was re-inspected on Thursday, December 6, and earned a food hygiene rating of four.

A spokesman for WDC said: “As a result of close working with our Food and Safety Team, the business owner has made considerable improvements since our first inspection.

“Following a request to rescore his rating, our officers re-inspected the premises and are pleased with the improvements made, as a result we have rescored Manhattan Pizza with a four hygiene rating, which reflects the hard work undertaken by the business.

“It also reflects the importance of regular hygiene inspections by our Food and Safety Teams as part of an ongoing programme to drive up hygiene standards in food premises.”

During the September inspection 18 areas were highlighted in which urgent improvements were necessary.

These included “dirty” and “greasy” walls and floors in the kitchen and “filthy” touch points around the food prep area including, door handles, light switches and handrails.

Ozay Enver has owned and run the business since 1994 and made moves to reassure customers necessary improvements were made as soon as possible.

He said: “We put the house in order when they asked us and did what needed to be done in less than a week.

“But because of how busy we were we couldn’t call the inspector back. They came yesterday to inspect the premises and gave us a four.

“We put everything right within a week but because of a lack of experience we didn’t call them back right away.”

Mr Enver said the pizza and kebab shop now plans to have another inspection to attain the top rating of five.

He added: “We will call them back again to get the five.”

