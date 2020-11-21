‘Local support has been a breath of fresh air’ - Excitement over revival of village pub

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn. Picture: Teresa Haughey, Archant

The managing director behind the revival of a Norfolk pub is hoping to make a great first impression.

The Ostrich Inn in South Creake has launched The Ostrich Community, an art piece which will grace the entrance to the building. Picture: Teresa Haughey, The Ostrich Inn in South Creake has launched The Ostrich Community, an art piece which will grace the entrance to the building. Picture: Teresa Haughey,

Teresa Haughey has launched The Ostrich Community, an art piece which will grace the entrance to the Ostrich Inn at South Creake, near Fakenham.

Ms Haughey, who is also an investor in the Ostrich, was in Southampton when she was approached by friends about getting involved with the inn back in July. She decided to come up to Norfolk and have a look.

She had previously worked at an inn in the Lake District where she is originally from. She said she faced difficulty when running that inn, which made her apprehensive about running another.

“I really thought about not doing it again, but The Ostrich was so striking,” she said.

“The strength from the community was overwhelming. It felt extraordinary as I remember when I opened in the Lake District it was tough.

“I went in thinking I knew better which was not the best idea, and didn’t open up to them.”

She said the support they got from the people of South Creake was a ‘breath of fresh air.’

The pub, which will offer locally sourced goods, has been closed since 2017 is hoping to reopen in May 2021, if they are able to carry on working through the winter.

They are working with Grocott and Murfit to complete their renovation and are hoping to make the best first impression with their reception area.

They have opened up that space to artists to pitch an idea and create a piece of art which captures the tone of the community.

“I want it to be a statement, so we came up with this idea of a huge painting that would set the tone,” she said.

“We want that one striking image as you walk into the property.”

The deadline to enter a submission for The Ostrich Community is February 1, 2021. Applicants are asked to contact Ms Haughey at Ostrich info@theostrichinnnorfolk.co.uk for further information.