Managerial role up for grabs at national chain store at new Lowestoft retail park

PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 January 2019

The Gateway Retail Park will include a drive-through Costa, Aldi, The Range and Subway. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture.

Archant

A popular coffee shop is searching for a manager ahead of its opening on the old Zephyr Cams site in Lowestoft.

The new drive-through Costa Coffee store is scheduled to open upon completion of the multi-million pound Gateway Retail Park, situated on Tower Road.

Whitbread PLC, the hospitality company which owns Costa, is looking for a ‘people-person’ with existing management skills in retail, hospitality or leisure.

Its job advert says the store manager will be ‘commercially savvy’ and passionate when it comes to ‘recruiting, developing and empowering your team.’

The £9.3m redevelopment is breathing new life into the former factory site, derelict for many years since its closure in 2002.

Among the other nationally renowned retailers confirmed to be moving in are Aldi, The Range, Card Factory, Greggs, Subway and Jollyes Pets, with more than 300 parking bays to accommodate customers.

The scheme is set to create up to 155 new jobs and bring an estimated £26m boost to the area.

