Ex-chief executive died in care home after contracting coronavirus

David Lefever, who had coronavirus, died while a resident at Norfolk Lodge in Hunstanton Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A retired chief executive officer died in a care home after catching coronavirus, an inquest opening has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Lefever, 77, died at Norfolk Lodge care home, on King’s Lynn Road, Hunstanton, on June 25.

His inquest was opened on August 26 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She recorded the medical cause of death as bronchopneumonia.

Contributory factors towards his death were Covid-19 infection, a facial tumour and type two diabetes.

Mr Lefever, who came from South Wootton, had a wife, son and stepdaughter.

He also had two grandchildren.

A full inquest into the death is due to take place on November 25.