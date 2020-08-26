Ex-chief executive died in care home after contracting coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 August 2020
Google Maps
A retired chief executive officer died in a care home after catching coronavirus, an inquest opening has heard.
David Lefever, 77, died at Norfolk Lodge care home, on King’s Lynn Road, Hunstanton, on June 25.
His inquest was opened on August 26 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich by area coroner Yvonne Blake.
She recorded the medical cause of death as bronchopneumonia.
Contributory factors towards his death were Covid-19 infection, a facial tumour and type two diabetes.
Mr Lefever, who came from South Wootton, had a wife, son and stepdaughter.
He also had two grandchildren.
A full inquest into the death is due to take place on November 25.
