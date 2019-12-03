Man who died in crash near Norfolk Showground named

A man who died in a crash near Norfolk Showground has been named.

Benjamin Gardiner, 37, was the driver of a blue Subaru Legacy which crashed into two pedestrians.

It happened at about 5pm on Friday, November 22 on the A1074 Dereham Road.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich on Tuesday, December 3. It heard that Mr Gardiner, who was born in Norwich, died from multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The student, of Blackhorse Close, Scarning, near Dereham, died at the scene. The inquest was adjourned by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake to May 6 next year.

As reported, one of the pedestrians, Viorel Petroi, 48, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, Daniella Radi, who is in her 50s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.