Motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the B1149 has been named as Jonathan Andrew Stewart. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

A man who died in a motorcycle accident in north Norfolk has been named.

Jonathan Andrew Stewart, 32, died at the scene of the incident on the B1149 between Edgefield and Holt.

An inquest into his death will be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, March 2.

A dark blue Nissan x-Trail was involved in a collision with a beige Honda motorcycle happened at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle before the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the driving.

- Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting reference 252 of Saturday, February 22. Alternatively, they can be reached via email at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.