Man who died in crash with bus named
PUBLISHED: 16:49 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 10 December 2019
Archant
The man who died in a crash between a car and a bus has been named.
Alan Walden, 88, died when his Skoda collided with a Lynx bus on the A149 in Old Hunstanton on Monday, December 2 at around 1.20pm.
The bus was travelling towards Hunstanton, while the 4x4 was travelling in the opposite direction when the crash happened.
You may also want to watch:
The red single-decker bus was running on the Coastliner route between Wells and King's Lynn.
The crash happened at a spot where the main road narrows as it crosses a stream between Caley Hall and the turning for Ringstead.
Flowers have been left on the bridge near where the crash happened.
Police want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.
Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.