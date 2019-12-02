Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

The man who died in a crash between a car and a bus has been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Alan Walden, 88, died when his Skoda collided with a Lynx bus on the A149 in Old Hunstanton on Monday, December 2 at around 1.20pm.

The bus was travelling towards Hunstanton, while the 4x4 was travelling in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

You may also want to watch:

The red single-decker bus was running on the Coastliner route between Wells and King's Lynn.

The crash happened at a spot where the main road narrows as it crosses a stream between Caley Hall and the turning for Ringstead.

Flowers have been left on the bridge near where the crash happened.

Police want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.