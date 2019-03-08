Search

Man who died in A149 crash named at inquest

PUBLISHED: 11:39 21 August 2019

The crash happened on the A149, between the Sandy lane junction and the Knights Hill roundabout Picture: Chris Bishop

The crash happened on the A149, between the Sandy lane junction and the Knights Hill roundabout Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man who died in a crash between a car and a lorry has been named.

Debroy Summers, 74, a retired lorry driver from Maple Road in Downham Market, was killed on the outskirts of King's Lynn on August 15.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court by area coroner Yvonne Blake on Wednesday, August 21.

Ms Blake said his medical cause of death was multiple injuries, principally severe head and chest injuries, due to a road traffic collision.

She added the crash, being investigated by Norfolk Police, happened on the A149 between Knights Hill and the Sandy Lane junction.

On the day of the crash it was reported that officers were called at 5.45pm to reports of a collision between a grey Skoda Octavia and a yellow Leyland DAF lorry.

It was also reported that the driver of the Skoda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

A full inquest will take place on February 10.

