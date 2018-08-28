Man swaps running shorts and vest for a wedding dress on parkrun

As hundreds of people lined up for the start of the Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday in their running shoes, shorts and vests their was one man’s outfit which looked slightly out of place.

Andy Trigg, 31, from Lowestoft was dressed in a pristine white wedding dress.

This was not his normal running gear.

The 31-year-old decided on his unique attire as a way of rasing money for the charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Last year when he was running the London marathon, his sister in the law, Louisa Trigg, was having surgery because she suffered from crohn’s disease - a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

From that moment onwards Mr Trigg decided he would start raising money to help the thousands of people battling the problem.

“I know the amount of discomfort Louisa can be in and the more I have looked into it I have realised lots of people suffer with something similar.

“The disease can make socialising very difficult because sufferers do not want to get caught out because it can be very embarrassing,” he said.

His sister in law has been struggling with crohn’s disease for more than 17 years.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis - the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease - affect more than 300,000 people in the UK.

Despite his unusual choice of clothing, Mr Trigg said the run went well.

“It actually was not too bad. I was able to get a bit of breeze from it which was quite nice.

“It did rub in some strange places though which was a bit off putting,” Mr Trigg said.

Before the run, race organiser, Rob Fawcett encouraged the crowds to get behind the 31-year-old who has already raised £600 for the charity.

He said: “I think it is a great idea. I have fought against inflammatory bowel disease for many years and know how difficult it can be.

“I am just glad I was able to help Andy in some way.”

The Lowestoft parkrun takes place every Saturday from the East Point Pavillion with people able to either run or walk the 5km course.

Mr Fawcett said: “We welcome everybody to the parkrun. It does not have to be a competition it is just about getting out in the fresh air and having a bit of fun.”

You can donate to Mr Trigg’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andytrigg.