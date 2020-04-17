Search

Man taken to hospital following serious crash

PUBLISHED: 14:57 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 17 April 2020

Man taken to hospital following serious collision in King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

Man taken to hospital following serious collision in King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A 60-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment following a serious crash.

The driver of a red Suzuki Vitara was taken to hospital after his car left the road and hit a hedge on Friday morning.

The 60-year-old was travelling on the A149 towards the Southgates in King’s Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 7.55am on Friday, April 17.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of the driving of the vehicle prior to the incident or anyone who may have captured the vehicle on dashcam.

Anyone with information should contact PC Tim Aldham at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting CAD 67 of Friday 17 April 2020 or by email at Timothy.Aldham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

