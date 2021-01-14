Man to stand trial accused of filming private act and theft

Published: 5:30 AM January 14, 2021

A man will stand trial accused of recording another person doing "a private act" without their consent.

The offence is alleged to have been committed by Michael Marrison, of Bawburgh Road in Easton, on December 21 2020.

Marrison, who is 61, is also accused of stealing a Boux Avenue dressing gown and a black monsoon coat, items with a combined value of £255.

The thefts were alleged to have happened at some stage between May 2 and May 12, 2020, in Easton.

On Friday, January 8, a preliminary hearing was held at Norwich Magistrates' Court. He did not appear in person.

His case was adjourned until Thursday, April 15, when he will stand trial.