Man in 60s to appear in court over death of cyclist in A47 crash

A man has been summoned to court over the death of a cylist on the A47 at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

A man in his 60s is due to appear in court over the death of a cyclist in a crash on the A47 earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Pottle, 63, died in a crash on the main road between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn earlier this year, on Friday, January 24.

Another man in his 60s, the driver of a lorry involved in the crash, was arrested following the incident but was not initially charged.

But an inquest review hearing into Mr Pottle’s death has heard that criminal charges were due to be made in connection with the crash.

The inquest was opened and adjourned in February and a further review hearing was held on Wednesday, November 11, at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

During the short hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned it to a later date due to ongoing criminal proceedings relating to the crash.

She said: “Criminal charges are being brought as a result of the death so I am adjourning the inquest for a further review.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “A man aged in his 60s has been summoned to King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on December 8, 2020, in connection with the incident”

The crash happened in the eastbound carriageway of the road at 6am and saw an air ambulance attend the incident - but Mr Pottle died at the scene.

An inquest opening heard in February was told how Mr Pottle had worked as a driver by trade and had died as a result of multiple injuries suffered in a road traffic collision.

A further review hearing was scheduled for February 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, a review was also held for another person who died as a result of a crash on Norfolk’s roads.

Maureen Powley, 83, died in hospital on July 9, following a crash on the Dereham Road in Wendling the day before, close to the junction with the A47.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned on Monday, October 12, but at Ms Lake said her case was not ready for a full inquest.

A further review was scheduled to be held on January 25, 2021.