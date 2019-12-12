Man taken to hospital following car, van and lorry crash

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a crash on the A10 at Southery. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The driver of a people carrier is being sought after a man was taken to hospital following a collision between a car, van and a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on the A10 at Southery on Monday, December 9 at around 3.25pm.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A white Citroen Berlingo van, a lorry and a black Vauxhall Tigra, were involved in the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a blue people carrier, which was travelling on the A10 from Southery, towards Downham Market, at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Joseph Self at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

Alternatively email Joseph.SELF1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 287 of Monday, December 9.