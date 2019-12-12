Search

Advanced search

Man taken to hospital following car, van and lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 12 December 2019

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a crash on the A10 at Southery. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a crash on the A10 at Southery. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The driver of a people carrier is being sought after a man was taken to hospital following a collision between a car, van and a lorry.

The incident took place on the A10 at Southery on Monday, December 9 at around 3.25pm.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A white Citroen Berlingo van, a lorry and a black Vauxhall Tigra, were involved in the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a blue people carrier, which was travelling on the A10 from Southery, towards Downham Market, at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Joseph Self at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

Alternatively email Joseph.SELF1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 287 of Monday, December 9.

Most Read

‘It was then I knew he was dangerous’ - Victim of on-the-run stalker speaks out

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

“Sophie was beautiful” - Former City star makes Norwich family guests of honour for Canaries game

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

‘Yeah, I smell’: school sorry for ‘outdated’ bullying advice

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

James Maddison: Hillsborough tears and the debt he can never re-pay to Farke and Webber

James Maddison's knee injury was a key moment in Norwich City's timeline Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists