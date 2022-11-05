Man in 50s taken to hospital after falling from boat on the Broads

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after falling off a boat in Cantley, Norfolk - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after it is believed he fell from a 40ft cruiser near a Norfolk village.

Hemsby Broads Rescue and Lowestoft Coastguard were called to the incident near Cantley at 5.15pm on Friday (November 4).

The rescue service said it is thought the man had been taken in by a smaller rowing boat with help from the ambulance service but the vessel had been taking on water.

The smaller boat had been taking in water - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

The man was safely taken to hospital before Hemsby Broads Rescue arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the crew said a 40ft private cruiser had been found empty and unsecured while the rowing boat, while moored securely, was taking on water.

The crew set up a salvage pump and, once the water was removed, lifted the boat from the water and placed it out of the way on the bank.

Hemsby Broads Rescue also secured the other boat before standing down from the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service are yet to confirm the man's condition.