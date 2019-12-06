Search

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on Norfolk bridge

PUBLISHED: 09:19 06 December 2019

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a crash in Norfolk.

The crash took place on a bridge on the B1145 in Swafield, near North Walsham, at around 10pm on Thursday (December 5).

Emergency services, including fire crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Aylsham, as well as police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust attended the crash on The Street.

A police spokesman said one of the vehicles involved was a Land Rover while the other was a Ford Transit vehicle.

The spokesman said the driver of the Land Rover suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed following the incident which also damaged the bridge.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to help release the casualty.



