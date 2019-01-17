Car ends up on side and man taken to hospital after crash

Police were called to a crash on Bluebell Road in North Walsham. Picture: Google street view Archant

A car ended up on its side and a man was taken to hospital after a crash in North Walsham.

It happened in Bluebell Road at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, January 16.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.10pm. Two vehicles were involved, a Ford Focus and a Peugeot.

“The Ford, which was on its side, was recovered. One man was taken to hospital with slight injuries.

“The road was blocked but cleared by 9pm.”

Fire crews from North Walsham and Mundesley attended.

A spokesman said: “The crews extricated a casualty and placed them into the care of the ambulance service. They also ensured the vehicles and scene were made safe.”