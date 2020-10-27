Search

Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into pub

PUBLISHED: 23:01 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 23:01 27 October 2020

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton

Tom Langton

A man has been taken to hospital this evening after a car he was driving ploughed into the side of a pub in Great Yarmouth.

At around 9.40pm on Tuesday evening, police officers were called to The Albion on Nelson Road Central in the town, after a crash between a black Toyota and a pedestrian, which saw a car collide with the side of the pub.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, with police, firefighters and paramedics attending the scene.

It was initially thought the man would need freeing from the vehicle by emergency services, but he was able to escape unaided. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment, escorted by the police.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said another person was involved in the incident, a pedestrian, but they were “very lucky” to escape without serious injury.

The spokesman confirmed that the car had collided with the pub, with police officers still on scene as of around 10.45pm.

