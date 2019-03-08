Man taken to hospital after car he was working on fell on top of him

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a man trapped under a car after a ramp collapsed. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A man who has been working on a car has been taken to hospital after a ramp he was working under collapsed and fell on top of him.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person being trapped underneath a vehicle at Henry Cross Close, Shipdham, near Dereham at just after 9.20am on Saturday (September 21).

Fire crews from Dereham attended and used pneumatic airbags to release the casualty and provided casualty care.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room said the casualty had been working on a car at home when the ramp collapsed and the vehicle fell on top of him.

The spokesman said the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance but there were no more details at this time,

