Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 March 2019

A man suffered serious head injuries on Yarmouth's North Drive. Picture: Archant Library

A man suffered serious head injuries on Yarmouth's North Drive. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Sunday.

It happened at around 12.25am, when a black Ford Tourneo, which was travelling on North Drive, and a pedestrian were in collision near to The Sea Princess Hotel.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious head injuries where he remains for treatment.

The road was closed for around two hours while recovery of the vehicle took place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage of the incident, should contact Sergeant Adrian Hales at Acle Roads Policing on 101 or email adrian.hales@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

