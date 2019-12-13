Search

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

PUBLISHED: 15:31 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 13 December 2019

Police, firefighters, the East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a crash. Picture: Library

Archant

A man was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and a rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 9.52pm on Tuesday, December 10 after the man had suffered a fall in Beccles.

The Anglia One critical care team were called to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Beccles to assist EEAST with an elderly man who had suffered a fall.

"Doctor Brendan Fletcher and critical care paramedic Neil Flowers assisted EEAST at the scene in assessing and treating the man.

"The critical team were happy for the patient to be taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by the road ambulance team, for further treatment."

