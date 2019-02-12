Search

Man suffers internal injuries in crash between HGV and car

PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 26 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a HGV and a car on Bunwell Road in Besthorpe. Picture: Adrian Cable

Adrian Cable

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage after a collision that left a man with serious internal injuries.

A yellow heavy good vehicle was involved in a collision with a blue Hyundai car on Bunwell Road in Besthorpe at 10.40am on February 25.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man in his 60s, suffered internal injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of either vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Paton at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101 or email patoncj@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

