Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) Anglia One responded to the incident near Lowestoft. Picture: EAAA Archant

A man was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 2.04pm on Wednesday, September 2 after the man in his 50s had suffered “a fall from height” near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene, in a sports field, as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his fifties following a fall from height.

“Doctor Nicola Wallace King and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced critical care.

“The patient was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by a road ambulance for further treatment.”