Man suffers cardiac arrest on village road

PUBLISHED: 15:16 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 27 February 2019

A man has suffered a cardiac arrest on Castle Hill Road in New Buckenham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services were with a severely unwell man on a village road for several hours.

Ambulance services were called to Castle Hill Road in New Buckenham, near Attleborough just after 11am on Wednesday, finally leaving the scene after 3pm.

A man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the road, which was not closed.

