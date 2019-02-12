Man suffers cardiac arrest on village road
PUBLISHED: 15:16 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 27 February 2019
Archant
Emergency services were with a severely unwell man on a village road for several hours.
Ambulance services were called to Castle Hill Road in New Buckenham, near Attleborough just after 11am on Wednesday, finally leaving the scene after 3pm.
A man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the road, which was not closed.
