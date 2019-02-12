Man suffers cardiac arrest on village road

A man has suffered a cardiac arrest on Castle Hill Road in New Buckenham. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were with a severely unwell man on a village road for several hours.

Ambulance services were called to Castle Hill Road in New Buckenham, near Attleborough just after 11am on Wednesday, finally leaving the scene after 3pm.

A man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the road, which was not closed.

