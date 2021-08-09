Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after Audi crashes into wall

Published: 3:29 PM August 9, 2021

An Audi A4 crashed into a garden wall on Crown Street in Banham - Credit: Google Street View

A man in his 30s remains in hospital with serious leg injuries after an early hours crash.

The collision happened at around 12.50am on Saturday (August 7), when a silver Audi A4 hit the garden wall of a property on Crown Street in Banham.

The crash caused extensive damage to the wall, pavement and a road sign.

One of the occupants of the car, which had been travelling from Kenninghall towards New Buckenham, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The man, in his 30s, is still in hospital with serious leg injuries.

Another occupant - also a man in his 30s - was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries before being arrested.

He was questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation later the same day.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or driving manner of the vehicle beforehand.

Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are encouraged to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Acle Police Station by calling 101, quoting CAD 13 of August 7.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.