News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after Audi crashes into wall

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:29 PM August 9, 2021   
An Audi A4 crashed into a garden wall on Crown Street in Banham

An Audi A4 crashed into a garden wall on Crown Street in Banham - Credit: Google Street View

A man in his 30s remains in hospital with serious leg injuries after an early hours crash

The collision happened at around 12.50am on Saturday (August 7), when a silver Audi A4 hit the garden wall of a property on Crown Street in Banham. 

The crash caused extensive damage to the wall, pavement and a road sign. 

One of the occupants of the car, which had been travelling from Kenninghall towards New Buckenham, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

The man, in his 30s, is still in hospital with serious leg injuries. 

Another occupant - also a man in his 30s - was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries before being arrested. 

He was questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation later the same day.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  2. 5 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  3. 6 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 People cut from car as crash closes A-road

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or driving manner of the vehicle beforehand. 

Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are encouraged to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Acle Police Station by calling 101, quoting CAD 13 of August 7. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon