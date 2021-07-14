Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Published: 1:52 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM July 14, 2021

Police have released two CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about a stabbing in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop/CCTV images supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they are trying to trace after a stabbing in a seaside town.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in the public toilets on Seagate Road, near the Southern Promenade in Hunstanton, at 2.05pm on Saturday, June 19.

They say a man was stabbed in the thigh with a scalpel as he was washing his hands. The victim suffered a minor wound to his thigh and was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Chris Stevens at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/43050/21.



