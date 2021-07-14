News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:52 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 2:17 PM July 14, 2021
Hunstanton stabbing

Police have released two CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about a stabbing in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop/CCTV images supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they are trying to trace after a stabbing in a seaside town.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in the public toilets on Seagate Road, near the Southern Promenade in Hunstanton, at 2.05pm on Saturday, June 19.

They say a man was stabbed in the thigh with a scalpel as he was washing his hands. The victim suffered a minor wound to his thigh and was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Chris Stevens at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/43050/21.


Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubi

Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon