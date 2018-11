Man seriously injured after crashing into telegraph pole

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has been left seriously injured after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in Great Yarmouth.

The man in his 20’s crashed his car into a telegraph pole in Thrigby, police have said.

The man was driving a blue BMW 120 and is now being treated in hospital.

More information as it comes.