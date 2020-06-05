Man airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A134 crash
PUBLISHED: 15:25 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 05 June 2020
A man has been airlifted to hospital with what are described as serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a lorry.
Police were called to the A134 at Wereham, near Downham Market, at 11.36am today, to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
A spokesman said the air ambulance attended the scene of the crash and the male pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed and later re-opened at 1.20pm.
