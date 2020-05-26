Man in 40s airlifted to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries
PUBLISHED: 15:06 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 26 May 2020
A man was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 10.54am on Saturday, May 23 after a man in his 40s was injured in a “fall from height” in Beccles.
The Anglia One helicopter landed on a playing field nearby as they assisted the EEAST team.
An ambulance service spokesman said: “Two ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended an address in Beccles following reports of a man injured in a fall from height.
“One patient with a serious head injury was transported to Addenbroooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.”
A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his 40s who suffered a fall.
“Doctor Chris Chadwick and HEMS Paramedic Nigel Strange provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including administering advanced pain relief and use of a specialist monitor to fully assess the patient’s injuries.”
The man was then airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.
