Man in 40s airlifted to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a fall from height in Beccles. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 10.54am on Saturday, May 23 after a man in his 40s was injured in a “fall from height” in Beccles.

The Anglia One helicopter landed on a playing field nearby as they assisted the EEAST team.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “Two ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended an address in Beccles following reports of a man injured in a fall from height.

“One patient with a serious head injury was transported to Addenbroooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.”

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his 40s who suffered a fall.

“Doctor Chris Chadwick and HEMS Paramedic Nigel Strange provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including administering advanced pain relief and use of a specialist monitor to fully assess the patient’s injuries.”

The man was then airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.