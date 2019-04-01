Man who saved 78-year-olds life given national award

Andrew Barlow East of England Ambulance Service, Anne Jolly MBE, SADS UK PatronDr Hilary Jones and Andrew Heartshore. Picture: SADS UK Archant

A man from Erpingham came to the assistance of a woman who collapsed after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Ecclestone, Janet Green, Lauren Goodyea and Andrew Hartshorne. Picture: East of England Ambulance Trust Ben Ecclestone, Janet Green, Lauren Goodyea and Andrew Hartshorne. Picture: East of England Ambulance Trust

On April 1, 2019, Andrew Hartshorne, an off duty community first responder, was shopping to Aylsham with his wife when the incident happened.

He noticed a woman, 78-year-old Janet Green, lying on the pavement with three people gathered around her.

Mr Hartshorne along with the three members of the public rotated, taking turns carrying out CPR.

When a defibrillator from Aylsham Town Hall arrived Mr Hartshorne applied the pads, it went through four cycles.

Mrs Green then commenced spontaneous breathing before being handed over to attending crews and taken to hospital.

Mr Hartshorne said: "I have been with EEAST since 2013 and I'm proud to be a volunteer. Often, we reach patients in a life-threatening emergency before an ambulance crew arrives so the work we do is really important.

You may also want to watch:

"Our first responder group has wonderful support from the public and we have been very busy teaching CPR to schools, mother and toddler groups and other organisations.

After the event Mr Hartshorne decided to try to make contact with the three people who helped with CPR and discovered that two of them were teachers from Aylsham High School who had just completed a first aid course.

The third person who helped him, was a hospital A&E doctor who used to be on the crash team at a local hospital.

She told him "It was the first time she'd been involved in an out of hospital cardiac arrest and admitted she found it quite daunting."

The patient was later fitted with a pacemaker and has since made a full recovery.

On November, 16, Mr Hartshorne was honoured at the SADS UK 10th Annual National Lifesaver Awards, for taking action to help save the lady's life.

Andrew Barlow, East of England Ambulance community response manager, said: "This incident clearly demonstrates the chain of survival, but more importantly having someone to lead and drive the incident has been instrumental in saving the lady's life.

"In this occasion this is where Andrew did just that. I'm delighted that Andrew has been bestowed the prestigious SADS UK National Lifesaver Award, it is richly deserved."