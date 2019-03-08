Search

Updated

Man's body found on beach

PUBLISHED: 08:51 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 21 April 2019

Archant

A man’s body has been found on Kessingland beach this morning.

Suffolk Police were called to the beach at 5.55am on Easter Sunday (April 21) after being alerted by a member of the public.

Officers have identified the man and have alerted his family.

His death is not believed to be suspicious, officers confirm.

The man is believed to be in his 60s and is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, of heavy build. He has short grey hair and is slightly balding on top.

He was wearing a chequered shirt with jeans and cowboy boots.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the death of the man are continuing, but at this stage they do not appear to be suspicious.”

Anyone who may have seen the man between 10pm on Saturday evening and 5.55am this morning is urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting incident number 55 of April 21.

