Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Police were called after a sudden death at Stratton Strawless. Pic: Denise Bradley. Archant

Police were called after a sudden death at an industrial estate in Norfolk.

Norfolk police were called to Woodland Park Industrial Estate, off Shortthorn Road in Stratton Strawless, at 2pm on Friday.

A man’s body was found in a property on the industrial estate.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.