Man’s body found in River Bure

A man's body has been discovered in the River Bure.

Norfolk Police have confirmed they were called at 3.35pm on Thursday, July 18, to reports of a body in the water close to Bure Park in Great Yarmouth.

The body was recovered and a police seal has been put in place next to the river.

Three police officers remain on scene within the taped off area, preventing access to the river bank.

Dog walkers expressed their shock at what had happened, with police activity concentrated on an area directly behind the children's play area close to picnic tables.

At the time of the discovery a golf tournament was taking place nearby.

People taking part said they saw the air ambulance land and flurry of emergency vehicles rush to the scene but had no idea what was going on.

Holiday boats continued to ply the waterways amid the drama.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained, with enquiries in the early stages at this time.

