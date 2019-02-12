Man’s body found in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 13:36 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 05 March 2019
Archant
A man’s body was found in King’s Lynn in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Police officers were called to Gayton Road at 5.20am on Monday, March 4.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.20am following the discovery of a man’s body on Gayton Road.
“We are not treating the death as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”
The spokesman was unable to say whether the body had been found in a property or on the street.
