Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:36 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 05 March 2019

A man's body has been found on Gayton Road in King's Lynn. Photo: Google

A man’s body was found in King’s Lynn in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police officers were called to Gayton Road at 5.20am on Monday, March 4.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.20am following the discovery of a man’s body on Gayton Road.

“We are not treating the death as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

The spokesman was unable to say whether the body had been found in a property or on the street.

Do you know what happened? Contact reporter Emily Prince on 01553 778606 or emily.prince@archant.co.uk.

