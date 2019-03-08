Search

Firefighters called to free man trapped in machinery

PUBLISHED: 12:20 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 20 May 2019

Emergency services were called to Popson Stree, in Bungay. Picture: Google Earth

A man was rushed to hospital after he was trapped in industrial machinery in the centre of town.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer as well as fire fighters from Bungay fire station were called to Popson Street, Bungay at 3.07am this morning (May 20).

According to a spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, a person was trapped in machinery and was released by firefighters.

"On arrival there was a person released and they were handed over to the ambulance," they said.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 3.07am with reports of an industrial accident in Popson Street, Bungay.

"We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer. One man was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment," they said.

The man's current condition is not known.

