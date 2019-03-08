Man rescued from van on A11

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google Archant

A man had to be cut from a van after a crash on the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, August 25, when a van crashed near the Wymondham junction on the Norwich-bound A11.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and called for back up from the fire service on arrival.

Crews from Hethersett, Earlham and Carrow used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the man from the van, and made the scene safe at around 5.10pm.