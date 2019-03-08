Search

Man rescued from van on A11

PUBLISHED: 21:52 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 25 August 2019

A man was rescued from a van following a crash on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Archant

A man had to be cut from a van after a crash on the A11.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, August 25, when a van crashed near the Wymondham junction on the Norwich-bound A11.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and called for back up from the fire service on arrival.

Crews from Hethersett, Earlham and Carrow used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the man from the van, and made the scene safe at around 5.10pm.

